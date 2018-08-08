Wolves interested in signing Sam Clucas from Swansea

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to sign Sam Clucas from Swansea before Thursday's transfer deadline, after the midfielder's move to Burnley collapsed over the weekend.

The 27-year-old was set to move to Turf Moor in a £8m move but failed to agree personal terms with Burnley.

The midfielder had looked set to remain at the Liberty Stadium, but if Wolves act quickly he could yet move to Molineux this window.

A formal approach is expected later on Wednesday.

Clucas would likely face stiff competition for a starting place in the side with Portuguese duo Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota among the other central midfielders to have arrived at Molineux this summer.

