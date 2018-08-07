Adama Traore undergoing Wolves medical ahead of £18m move
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/08/18 11:39am
Adama Traore is undergoing a medical with Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of his club-record £18m move from Middlesbrough, according to Sky sources.
The newly-promoted Premier League side have activated the release clause in the 22-year-old Spanish winger's contract.
Wolves had an initial bid of £12m turned down by Middlesbrough earlier in the transfer window.
Traore made 40 appearances for Boro last season as they reached the Championship play-offs.
He came through the ranks at Barcelona, before joining Boro from Aston Villa two years ago.
