Adama Traore undergoing Wolves medical ahead of £18m move

Adama Traore has an £18m release clause in his Boro contract

Adama Traore is undergoing a medical with Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of his club-record £18m move from Middlesbrough, according to Sky sources.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have activated the release clause in the 22-year-old Spanish winger's contract.

Wolves had an initial bid of £12m turned down by Middlesbrough earlier in the transfer window.

Traore made 40 appearances for Boro last season as they reached the Championship play-offs.

He came through the ranks at Barcelona, before joining Boro from Aston Villa two years ago.

