Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are feeling 'confident'

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves made six summer signings

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is refusing to set his side targets and is feeling "confident" ahead of their Premier League return.

Wolves host Everton in their first top-flight fixture in six years, having secured promotion as Championship winners last season.

A busy summer transfer window saw the West Midlands club make six signings, including Adama Traore from Middlesbrough for a club-record £18m and Belgium international Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

Adama Traore became Wolves' record signing this week

"The expectations are outside. What we know, is what is happening here," Nuno said. "The way we work, the way people think things does not affect us away from our line.

"We are comfortable, we are confident. We're happy with the way we are going to start the game tomorrow.

"There is no target position. It doesn't mean anything, the table, it means the way we and how we play tomorrow."

The boss believes the 'versatility' within his squad will breed confidence, as he praised the attributes of Wolves' new arrivals.

"Different characteristics inside our squad, we think and we believe we can use in the right moment, and help the team," he added.

"It is a short squad, because we believe being short gives a chance to do something that I am truly confident the versatility of our players we have are able to do in different positions on the pitch, and this is now the way we work."

The Portuguese says he is relishing the task in hand, but stressed his players are aware of the quality of players they face this campaign.

"We are highly motivated for it. I feel ready and we feel ready," Nuno said.

"It's going to be a good game. We are delighted to start.

"Of course, the challenge that we face is going to be more difficult because of the quality of the players increased, but we have to think about ourselves and we prove that we deserve to be here."