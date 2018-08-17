Nuno Espirito Santo says repeating Leicester title win is 'possible'

0:37 Repeating Leicester title win 'possible', says Nuno Espirito Santo Repeating Leicester title win 'possible', says Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledges a trip to Leicester is a tough task but draws inspiration from their Premier League heroics.

Wolves brought in five players during the transfer window and have been tipped by some to do more than just survive in the Premier League.

When asked whether Wolves could replicate Leicester's 2015/16 title-winning campaign, Nuno refused to rule out the possibility.

"The team realised we have a very tough challenge ahead of us," he said.

"Wolves are a club that want to grow and the team is the engine.

"What Leicester achieved was amazing. Will it happen again? In football, anything is possible."

Leicester were 5000/1 outsiders to win the Premier League in 2015/16

Wolves, who began their season with a 2-2 draw at home to Everton, next face a Leicester side who impressed the Portuguese in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

He continued: "I saw a team that is tough and can compete well away from home.

"Now they are at home so what we'll find is a different situation. Fortunately, we sell all our allocated tickets so we'll have good support at the King Power Stadium."

Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho made their competitive Wolves debuts against The Toffees last week, with fans now waiting to see fellow arrivals Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker in action.

Neither of those featured against Marco Silva's side but both are in contention to play some part on Saturday.