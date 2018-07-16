Neil Warnock, Liverpool keen on Marko Grujic deal but agent in way

Liverpool remain keen on Marko Grujic rejoining Cardiff but his agent is holding up the deal, Neil Warnock has said.

Grujic spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff as they won promotion to the Premier League.

"We spoke to Liverpool, I think everything is in the pipeline but no news yet," Warnock told Sky Sports News after Cardiff's 6-0 win over Tavistock in a pre-season friendly on Monday night. "We like him.

Marko Grujic was part of Serbia's squad for the World Cup

"I'm not sure his agent fancies him coming with us but Liverpool do and I think Marko does."

Cardiff have signed four players during the current summer window, spending more than £27m.

Matt Phillips had a £15m price tag, says Warnock

But Warnock revealed he still wants "one or two" more signings before their top-flight campaign kicks off, but said any hope of signing West Brom's Matt Phillips ended quickly.

"I was [interested] until I found he was £15m," said Warnock. "It's never been on the agenda, one phone call I made about him six weeks go.

"It finished at the end of that conversation."