Harry Arter joins Cardiff on season-long loan from Bournemouth

Harry Arter has joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Cardiff were interested in signing Arter for their first season back in the Premier League.

The Bluebirds were granted an extension until 7pm on Deadline Day to complete the signing after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League.

Watford were also interested in Arter, but the player has chosen to link up with Neil Warnock at Cardiff.

Arter, who has three years remaining on his current contract, joined Bournemouth from non-league Woking in June 2010 and played a major role in their first two seasons in the top flight.

However, the 28-year-old has not played a Premier League game for the Cherries since January 1 and is understood to be eager for more first-team opportunities.

Arter will be ineligible to play against his parent club when Cardiff kick off their league campaign on Sunday at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

