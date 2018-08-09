Harry Arter set for Cardiff medical ahead of loan from Bournemouth

Harry Arter is set to undergo a medical at Cardiff City and will join the club on a season-long loan move from Bournemouth, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Cardiff were interested in signing Arter for this season and the 28-year-old is on his way to Wales to complete a deal before Thursday's 5pm deadline.

Watford were also interested in Arter but the player has chosen to link up with Neil Warnock's Cardiff.

The Republic of Ireland international has not played a Premier League game for the Cherries since January 1 and is understood to be eager for more first-team opportunities.

Arter, who has three years remaining on his current contract, joined Bournemouth from non-league Woking in June 2010 and played a major role in their first two seasons in the top flight.

Cardiff kick-off their league campaign on Sunday at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.