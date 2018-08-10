Neil Warnock says Cardiff's wise spending 'builds club for future'

1:06 Neil Warnock says he was 'disappointed' not to add another striker Neil Warnock says he was 'disappointed' not to add another striker

Neil Warnock says Cardiff have been wise with their spending during the transfer window on their return to the Premier League.

Cardiff are believed to have spent less than £40m this summer, bringing in players including Bournemouth's Harry Arter on a season-long loan and striker Bobby Reid from Bristol City, to bolster their ranks ahead of their opener against the Cherries on Saturday.

While Wolves and Fulham, who were promoted from the Sky Bet Championship alongside the Bluebirds, have spent more than £150m between them, Warnock believes Cardiff have been mindful of the future with their new additions.

"I think at this level, technically, we're not as gifted as a lot of teams, and you look at the teams coming up with us, Fulham have spent over £100m and Wolves are not far off," Warnock said.

"It's one of those things, whilst it is good to have money, sometimes you forget what has got you there when you have money. You can change everything but it doesn't necessarily mean it is going to work.

Harry Arter has joined Cardiff on a season-long loan

"We haven't got that luxury anyhow, we think we've spent it wisely, looking to build for the club for the future."

He added: "I'm sure Vincent [Tan] appreciates it as well that we're not throwing money away or done things we can not sustain. We've got players on loan where if things don't go right - it's not going to bankrupt the club after the next 12 months."

Warnock says he was pleased to add to his midfield, with Real Betis' Victor Camarasa coming in on loan alongside Arter and the signing of former Norwich City winger Josh Murphy, but was "disappointed" not to add another striker.

"I think we just need to do the best we can in each game, we've got players who can win games," he added.

"[I'm] probably disappointed we didn't get another striker but over the last couple of weeks, the ones we could afford or were available, I didn't think they were better than what we had really, so it's pointless just getting something for the sake of doing that.

"We were pleased to bring the midfield lads in because we were really short there."