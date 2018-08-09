Cardiff sign Victor Camarasa on loan from Real Betis

Victor Camarasa will spend the season at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City have completed the season-long loan signing of Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa.

The 24-year-old becomes the Bluebirds' fifth signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Josh Murphy, Bobby Reid, Alex Smithies and Greg Cunningham.

Camarasa joined Betis from Levante a year ago, and made 26 appearances as he helped them to a sixth-placed finish in La Liga last campaign.

He has played four times for Spain U21s, but is yet to make the step up to the senior side.

Camarasa is Cardiff's first signing on deadline day, with the transfer window for Premier League clubs closing at 5pm on Thursday.