Crystal Palace close on Max Meyer, Cheikhou Kouyate signings

Max Meyer, 22, has made 146 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signings of Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyate, Sky Sports News understands.

Meyer is set to sign for Crystal Palace once international clearance has been ratified, while Kouyate has undergone a medical at the club ahead of a move from West Ham.

Palace, who have so far made just one signing in the current transfer window, agreed a deal with the German midfielder on Wednesday.

He was a free agent after leaving Schalke at the end of last season, claiming he felt like he was being "bullied" by sporting director Christian Heidel.

In April, the 22-year-old was banished from training for the remainder of Schalke's campaign and he ran down the remainder of his contract without playing again for the Bundesliga side.

West Ham were listening to offers of around £10m for Cheikhou Kouyate - Sky sources

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that Palace were in talks with West Ham, who were listening to offers of around £10m for Kouyate.

Midfielders Yohan Cabaye, Bakary Sako and Chung-Yong Lee have all left Crystal Palace this summer following the end of their deals, but manager Roy Hodgson has so far not brought in any replacements with just over a week of the transfer window remaining.

The club are interested in signing Swansea forward Jordan Ayew, according to Sky sources.

Palace have also made an £8.9m offer for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons, according to Sky in Italy.

