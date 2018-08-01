Crystal Palace close on Max Meyer, Cheikhou Kouyate signings
Kouyate has undergone medical
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 01/08/18 6:42pm
Crystal Palace are closing in on the signings of Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyate, Sky Sports News understands.
Meyer is set to sign for Crystal Palace once international clearance has been ratified, while Kouyate has undergone a medical at the club ahead of a move from West Ham.
Palace, who have so far made just one signing in the current transfer window, agreed a deal with the German midfielder on Wednesday.
He was a free agent after leaving Schalke at the end of last season, claiming he felt like he was being "bullied" by sporting director Christian Heidel.
In April, the 22-year-old was banished from training for the remainder of Schalke's campaign and he ran down the remainder of his contract without playing again for the Bundesliga side.
Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that Palace were in talks with West Ham, who were listening to offers of around £10m for Kouyate.
Midfielders Yohan Cabaye, Bakary Sako and Chung-Yong Lee have all left Crystal Palace this summer following the end of their deals, but manager Roy Hodgson has so far not brought in any replacements with just over a week of the transfer window remaining.
Watch new transfers in action
Get Sky Sports to watch all the latest transfers in action for their new teams. Find out more.
The club are interested in signing Swansea forward Jordan Ayew, according to Sky sources.
Palace have also made an £8.9m offer for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons, according to Sky in Italy.
Get the dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel to watch 126 live games next season. Find out more.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.