Friendly round-up: Wins for West Ham, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield

Jonny Williams celebrates his winner at Boreham Wood

There were pre-season wins for West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Manuel Pellegrini's side geared up for the new Premier League season, which they begin against Liverpool at Anfield, by claiming the Betway Cup thanks to a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Mainz in Austria.

The match had finished 1-1 after normal time, with West Ham - who did not include recent new signings new signings Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko - taking a second-half lead through young substitute Toni Martinez.

However, West Ham's lead did not last long as fellow substitute Robin Quaison saw his shot deflect off left-back Arthur Masuaku and past a wrong-footed Adrian.

The Premier League side will now conclude their trip to Austria with a game against Angers on Friday evening.

Also in action in Austria on Tuesday were Huddersfield, who produced an excellent display to beat Bologna 2-1.

Australia international midfielder Aaron Mooy put David Wagner's team ahead early on with a well-taken penalty after Florent Hadergjonaj was brought down in the box.

Huddersfield still led at the break, only for Diego Falcinelli to bring Bologna level with a well-struck effort.

However, Wagner's men won the contest late on when striker Steve Mounie powered an unstoppable header into the back of the net after being picked out by Chris Lowe's free kick.

The Terriers bring to an end their pre-season tour of Austria with a game against RB Leipzig in Schwaz on Friday night.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Palace edged out National League side Boreham Wood 1-0 at Meadow Park.

Manager Roy Hodgson fielded a strong-looking side, including frontman Connor Wickham, winger Jason Puncheon, defender Martin Kelly and Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who joined the club on a free transfer from Getafe earlier this summer.

The visitors were made to wait for their winner, though, before midfielder Jonny Williams was on hand at the far post to tuck away Joel Ward's inviting centre.

Palace are next in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Toulouse at Selhurst Park.