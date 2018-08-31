Matt Pennington joins Ipswich from Everton on season loan

Matthew Pennington made 24 Championship appearances for Leeds last season

Ipswich have signed Everton defender Matt Pennington on a season-long loan, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Leeds - where he made 24 league appearances - and now becomes Paul Hurst's 12th signing of the season.

He joins Burnley's Jon Walters, who signed for the Tractor Boys on loan until January on Thursday.

↩️ | @mpennington94 has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.



Good luck, Matty! 👍 pic.twitter.com/rhWOO4d6yN — Everton (@Everton) August 31, 2018

Former England U19 international Pennington will wear the No 5 shirt for Ipswich, who are currently bottom of the league having failed to register a win in their opening five games.

The Suffolk side face rivals Norwich on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football via the red button.