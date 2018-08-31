Ipswich Town News

Matt Pennington joins Ipswich from Everton on season loan

Last Updated: 31/08/18 6:06pm

Matthew Pennington made 24 Championship appearances for Leeds last season
Ipswich have signed Everton defender Matt Pennington on a season-long loan, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Leeds - where he made 24 league appearances - and now becomes Paul Hurst's 12th signing of the season.

He joins Burnley's Jon Walters, who signed for the Tractor Boys on loan until January on Thursday.

Former England U19 international Pennington will wear the No 5 shirt for Ipswich, who are currently bottom of the league having failed to register a win in their opening five games.

The Suffolk side face rivals Norwich on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

