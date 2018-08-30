Burnley's Jon Walters rejoins Ipswich Town on loan until January

Jon Walters has rejoined Ipswich on loan

Burnley forward Jon Walters has rejoined Ipswich Town on loan until January.

The Republic of Ireland international made 146 appearances and scored 32 goals for the Tractor Boys between January 2007 and August 2010 before moving to Stoke City.

Walters signed for Burnley last summer in a £3m deal but made just six appearances for the Clarets.

The 34-year-old had knee surgery in January but was unable to break into the team following his return to full fitness. He was made available for transfer this summer following talks with Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Walters becomes Ipswich boss Paul Hurst's 11th signing and could feature in Sunday's derby against Norwich City.

Walters has won 53 caps for Ireland

Ipswich sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship after failing to win any of their opening five fixtures and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Exeter City.

Walters will wear the No 39 shirt for Ipswich.