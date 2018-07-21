Burnley manager Sean Dyche unfazed by lack of signings

0:46 Burnley boss Sean Dyche isn't concerned that the club are yet to make a signing this summer Burnley boss Sean Dyche isn't concerned that the club are yet to make a signing this summer

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is not concerned by the club's lack of signings this summer.

Burnley, Everton and Tottenham are the only Premier League clubs yet to bring in a new player this summer.

Burnley had a £25m bid for West Brom's Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez rejected, according to Sky sources, and they have been linked with Swansea's Alfie Mawson and Sam Clucas.

Burnley start their season on July 26 against Aberdeen in the Europa League second qualifying round. But Dyche says he is not going to panic ahead of the transfer window closing on August 9.

Burnley qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years after finishing seventh

"There's lots of different changes in the market every window it seems," said Dyche.

"The bar got set high here with one of the first domestic transfers with James Maddison going to Leicester (for £22m from Championship side Norwich).

"I think that pushed the boundaries and then it's a knock on effect - everyone wants everything they can get. It does make it difficult but it's not new to us, we've been down this road before."

Despite a limited budget, Burnley finished seventh in the Premier League last season, their highest finish in 44 years. Dyche thinks the high prices in the transfer market are a concern for all clubs.

"Teams are waiting and waiting to push the margins," he added. "Clubs that do get the money in, you know they've got to put it back out there.

"It's just tough for everyone, it's not just us by the way. We have our challenges, we know that - it's well documented about our financial model compared to others but it doesn't make it easy for anyone."

There was a boost for Burnley as Robbie Brady made his comeback from a long-term knee problem in their 5-2 pre-season win against Curzon Ashton on Friday evening. The Republic of Ireland international managed 45 minutes in his first game since December.

The squad was split between two fixtures, with Dyche overseeing a 2-0 win at National League champions Macclesfield Town with goals from Aaron Lennon and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.