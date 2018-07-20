Friendly round-up: Bournemouth and Burnley win, but Cardiff held

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (centre) celebrates his goal against Macclesfield

Lewis Cook's last-gasp strike saw Bournemouth edge out Levante in a seven-goal thriller on Friday night.

Incredibly, six of the seven goals came before half-time at the La Manga Football Centre, with the visitors taking a ninth-minute lead after Emerson Hyndman tucked away Simon Francis's pull back.

Striker Jermain Defoe soon doubled Bournemouth's lead with a neat finish, before the hosts responded to level matters with two goals of their own.

Firstly, Roger Marti beat Artur Boruc with a well-struck effort and then Emmanuel Boateng raced through on goal to score past the Poland goalkeeper.

Marti was on hand to put Levante ahead for the first time after being set up by Ruben Rochina's lovely through pass, but Eddie Howe's team were not behind for long as Jack Simpson powered a header home.

Howe made a raft of changes at the break, and there was far less goalmouth action in the second half with the match appearing to be heading for a draw.

That was until Cook's late intervention, with the England midfielder finding the net from distance as Bournemouth followed up their weekend draw with Sevilla with the entertaining win.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche's fielded two different Burnley sides on Friday evening, and they both won. The first line-up thrashed Curzon Ashton 5-1 in a match that saw Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady make his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

The visitors' win was secured thanks to strikes from Ben Mee, Nahki Wells, Jon Walters and a Sam Vokes double.

It was same again against National League champions Macclesfield Town at Moss Rose, although victory was secured by a smaller margin this time thanks to goals in each half from Aaron Lennon and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Lennon opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time after taking advantage of Callum Evans' misplaced pass, before going on a mazy dribble and finding the net from just outside the area.

And Gudmundsson, back after the World Cup, completed the scoring minutes into the second period with a brilliant 25-yard free kick to seal an excellent display by the Iceland international.

Finally, newly-promoted Cardiff City were held to a 1-1 draw at National League South side Torquay.

Josh Murphy's well-taken strike had given Neil Warnock's team a deserved lead at the interval, only for the hosts to rally in the second half and equalise thanks to Ruairi Keating's effort.