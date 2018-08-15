Joe Hart signing at Burnley 'not rocket science', says Sean Dyche

0:42 Sean Dyche has defended signing goalkeeper Joe Hart on a permanent deal for Burnley Sean Dyche has defended signing goalkeeper Joe Hart on a permanent deal for Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has defended the club's decision to sign Joe Hart on a permanent deal, despite already having three first-team goalkeepers in the squad.

The Clarets lost England internationals Nick Pope and Tom Heaton to long-term injuries, while Anders Lindergaard had been struggling with a thigh problem.

Burnley turned to Hart, bringing him in from Manchester City on a two-year deal worth around £3.5m.

Joe Hart joined Burnley this summer on a two-year deal

The former England number one has had a strong start for the Clarets, keeping clean sheets in goalless draws against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League and Southampton in the Premier League.

Asked whether Hart is likely to start in the return leg with Istanbul on Thursday, Dyche said: "Given the situation as it came around with the injuries that we had in the goalkeeping department. I cannot understand the debate at all. It is pretty simplistic.

Hart made a number of high-profile errors during a loan spell at West Ham last season

"[It was a] random injury to Nick Pope, the one last year to Tom [Heaton] which started off a longer process, Anders [Lindegaard] goes down with a thigh injury, it is not rocket science.

"The only difference is that we signed Joe and it was not a loan, but I am pleased with the business.

"Why would you not want a competitive unit? And all very good in my opinion."

Sean Dyche has defended his side's "effective" tactics

The Burnley boss was also forced to once again defend his team's style of play following those consecutive stalemates.

"The football we want to play is effective football," Dyche said. "I think there would be a different view after the Southampton game, if I chose to be that worried about it.

"People have got to be successful in football, that is what I think. If that means the ball has got to go on top of their centre-half then that is what we will do.

"We are trying to evolve into a side that can hurt teams in many different ways. It is not easy. In some ways it is more complex to offer different styles."