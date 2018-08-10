Transfer Talk: Dismay for Man Utd and Tottenham, delight for Everton and Fulham

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Laura Woods is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and former West Ham striker Dean Ashton to discuss the fallout from Deadline Day.

The business of the Premier League's top six is assessed by the panel, including Manchester United's failure to sign a new centre-back and whether Tottenham's lack of business could affect the players already at the club.

Spanish football expert Rik Sharma joins to discuss Chelsea's record-breaking signing of goalkeeper Kepa and reveals what the Blues would have paid if they had bought him in January.

Everton, West Ham, Wolves and Fulham have spent big this summer, but could they shake up the status quo this season? The panel review their business and give their top six predictions.

Rafa Benitez has cut a frustrated figure for much of the summer, so what now for Newcastle? Dean analyses the situation at St James' Park and discusses which clubs could be in danger of the drop this campaign.

Finally, the panel answer your transfer questions.