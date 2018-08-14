Joe Hart tipped for England return by Burnley team-mate Jack Cork

Jack Cork believes Joe Hart can revive his international career

Joe Hart has been tipped to get back into the England squad after his impressive debut for Burnley.

His new Clarets team-mate Jack Cork heaped praise on the 31-year-old goalkeeper following a clean sheet in their opening Premier League game against Southampton - a 0-0 draw.

Cork says Hart, who completed a £3.5m switch from Manchester City on August 7, has already been a good influence on the dressing room and hopes he can work his way back into Gareth Southgate's plans.

Hart kept a clean sheet against Southampton on Sunday

"A lot of signings we do here have a point to prove and that is what keeps the squad hungry, keen to impress and prove people wrong. That is what drives the club," Cork told reporters on Sunday.

"You have seen it with Tom Heaton and Nick Pope. If you can keep clean sheets like we do it is hard to ignore the goalkeeper when he's English. If Joe does that and plays well he should get back in the squad.

"Joe was quiet in the first half but second half we needed him a lot and it was a great performance from him. He has great experience of the Premier League and Europe and at international level.

Burnley drew 0-0 with the Saints in their opening Premier League game

"He is a good personality, a good guy and fits in well with the lads. It seems like a good match for him and the club and hopefully he can impress and keep improving his career."

Hart has had a difficult few seasons since being told by Pep Guardiola he was not part of his plans following the Catalonian's arrival in 2016.

He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Torino in Italy and last season on loan at West Ham.

Hart last played for England in a friendly against Brazil in November 2017.