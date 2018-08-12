Sean Dyche unsure on Burnley's disallowed goal in Southampton draw

2:34 Sean Dyche on Burnley's draw at Southampton Sean Dyche on Burnley's draw at Southampton

Sean Dyche admitted he was unsure whether Burnley's disallowed goal should have stood in their 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Jack Cork scored for the Clarets after the whistle had gone for an offside at St Mary's, with replays showing the decision to disallow his strike was very close - but Dyche conservatively said he wasn't sure whether he had reason to be unhappy with the decision.

He said: "It's very tight. I don't know what VAR would make of that, and I'm a big fan of that. I'm not crying over that, but you just hope that over the course of the season you get one back."

Burnley could be forgiven for being leggy on the south coast after flying back from Turkey on Thursday night, following a 0-0 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League.

Joe Hart kept a second clean sheet in as many games for Burnley

But they played out a decent enough stalemate and even shaded the first half against Mark Hughes' side to get off the mark at the first time of asking.

"I thought today the work ethic and desire was outstanding," said Dyche. "A good mixed bag really, some very good football, controlled and caused trouble. And the last 20 minutes when they changed shape, they came back into it.

"It's very difficult to dominate a whole game in the Premier League. I expect our players to get on with it, because they are professional footballers, very fit, with support systems we never had.

"Travelling makes it difficult, and that's the difference to be fair. But they are working hard."