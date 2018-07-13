Harry Maguire 'deserves to play higher', says Riyad Mahrez

0:27 New Manchester City signing Riyad Mahrez says his former Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire deserves to play at a 'higher' level New Manchester City signing Riyad Mahrez says his former Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire deserves to play at a 'higher' level

Manchester City’s new signing Riyad Mahrez says his former Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire "deserves to play higher".

Maguire has built on an impressive season for the Foxes with a series of equally eye-catching displays at the World Cup for England.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who signed for Leicester from Hull last year for £17m, is now one of the club's most prized assets after excelling on the biggest stage.

Mahrez's new club Man City are thought to be admirers of Maguire

Sky Sports News reported in January that Man City side were admirers of Maguire but did not consider him a transfer target at that stage.

Mahrez, who himself made the move from Leicester to the Premier League champions this summer for a club-record £60m, would not be surprised to see Maguire follow a similar path in the future.

Speaking at his first news conference as a Man City player, Mahrez said: "I have always believed that 'H' (Harry Maguire) is a very good player, he has shown that since the day he came to Leicester and the season he had last year.

"It doesn't surprise me to see how he has done at the World Cup.

"Of course he deserves to play higher but Leicester are a good club as well, so it's him who has to decide and we will see."

Mahrez joins a squad full of talent, but the winger is happy to fight for his place in the side and says he has already proved his ability in the Premier League.

"I am confident I can help the team and make an impact," he said.

"I have showed over the last three years in the Premier League that I deserve to play at the highest level.

"I am happy to be here and I have to show it."