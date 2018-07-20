Leicester sign goalkeeper Danny Ward from Liverpool on four-year deal

Danny Ward's only first-team start last term was in a Carabao Cup tie at Leicester

Wales international goalkeeper Danny Ward has completed his move from Liverpool to Leicester.

Sky Sports News understands Leicester have paid £12.5m for the 25-year-old, who leaves Anfield a day after Liverpool completed the record-breaking transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.

It is also understood Liverpool have included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in deal.

Ward joined Liverpool from hometown club Wrexham in 2012 but only mustered three first-team appearances during his time at Anfield.

Speaking to LCFCTV after penning a four-year deal, Ward said: "I'm delighted to be here and I'm really looking forward to the future with this football club.

"I've come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success. The club has had that in recent years and hopefully there's more to come in the future."

Danny Ward has had loan spells at Morecambe, Aberdeen and Huddersfield

Leicester boss Claude Puel added: "I'm very happy to welcome Danny to Leicester City Football Club. Pre-season preparations have started well for us and with Danny joining the group, it will give us even more competition in the squad, which is crucial for us ahead of what will be another very competitive Premier League campaign."

Sky Sports News understands Ward is not being brought in to directly replace first-choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but rather to provide serious competition for the Denmark international.

0:29 Alisson Becker puts on the Liverpool kit for the first time after his £67m arrival from Roma - a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper Alisson Becker puts on the Liverpool kit for the first time after his £67m arrival from Roma - a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper

Although Schmeichel is not expected to leave the King Power, Sky Sports News understands the Denmark international is a goalkeeper of interest to Chelsea.

Chelsea No 1 Thibaut Courtois has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the Blues are considering Schmeichel as a possible replacement, along with their former goalkeeper Petr Cech.