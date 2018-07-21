Kasper Schmeichel to remain at Leicester, insists Claude Puel

1:24 Leicester boss Claude Puel insists he has received no offers for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Leicester boss Claude Puel insists he has received no offers for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel

Claude Puel insists Leicester have not received any offers for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea are considering a move for the Denmark international, who helped the Foxes to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Puel is determined to hold on to the 31-year-old as he plans for his second season in charge at the King Power Stadium.

Puel is determined to keep hold of Schmeichel

"I am not troubled about this," said Puel, speaking after his side's 4-1 win over Notts County in pre-season.

"Of course Kasper is a very important player for us. He had a very strong World Cup. We need Kasper, with his character, his performance and his consistency."

When asked if Leicester had received any offers for Schmeichel, Puel said: "No. There is no problem with this.

"There is a lot of speculation at this moment, it is normal."

Schmeichel is set to face increased competition this season following the arrival of Danny Ward, who completed his £12.5m move to the Foxes from Liverpool on Saturday.

The 31-year-old kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League last season

Puel says Ward has not been brought in to directly replace Schmeichel, but rather to provide serious competition for the Denmark international.

"I think he can bring more competition to the squad and more possibilities," said Puel. "It is a good thing to have competition between players in the squad to develop desire.

"It gives good focus and concentration."