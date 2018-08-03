Ahmed Musa leaves Leicester for Saudi Arabia's As-Nassr

Ahmed Musa has joined Al-Nassr from Leicester

Ahmed Musa has moved from Leicester to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 25-year-old was the Foxes' record signing when he moved to the King Power for £16.6m in 2016.

The Nigeria international failed to hold down a place at the King Power Stadium and was loaned back to his old club CSKA Moscow for part of last season.

The forward scored six times in 10 appearances at the Russian club - three times more than he managed in his 21 Premier League appearances.

He scored twice at the World Cup, with both goals coming against Iceland in the Group D clash.

Al-Nassr confirmed Musa signed a four-year contract.