Claude Puel defends keeping hold of Harry Maguire amid Man Utd interest

1:19 Clause Puel insists keeping Harry Maguire was crucial Clause Puel insists keeping Harry Maguire was crucial

Selling Harry Maguire would have been bad business for Leicester, says Claude Puel who jokes it was just "Manchester United making trouble".

Sky Sports News reported last week that United had made an approach to sign the England centre-half, who they valued at £65m, but the Foxes were adamant he would not be sold.

On Wednesday afternoon, SSN revealed that Jose Mourinho's team had cooled their interest and instead had turned their attentions to Barcelona's Yerry Mina.

Speaking after Leicester's 1-1 draw with Valencia in their only pre-season match at the King Power Stadium before facing United in the Premier League season opener, Puel joked with SSN reporter Rob Dorsett: "I think perhaps United wanted to make trouble before our game!

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

"It's not the thing to try to make trouble but I think he's a better player for us.

"It's our intent to keep him and just a few days before the start of the season it would not be a good thing for the squad, for confidence and for Leicester football club."

It looks like Maguire will stay at King Power Stadium, and it is understood the club will open talks over an improved contract in the coming weeks.

With Leicester taking his team to Old Trafford on August 10 to kick off a new Premier League campaign, Puel is in buoyant mood.

Puel has fought hard to keep hold of England star Maguire

"There is a possibility with the squad this season to do well and to continue to make progress," the Frenchman added.

"If we keep our best players we can do something interesting. We lost Riyad Mahrez (to Manchester City) and we know the importance of this player but we cannot lose another important player for this team."

Maguire and striker Jamie Vardy are unavailable against United because they will have only had four days of training following their World Cup exploits with England.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.