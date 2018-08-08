Caglar Soyuncu and Filip Benkovic close to Leicester moves

Reports in Germany linked Caglar Soyuncu to Arsenal earlier this summer

Leicester are closing in on the signings of Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu and Dinamo Zagreb's Filip Benkovic, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands Soyuncu could cost up to £20m. The 22-year-old has been playing in the Bundesliga for Freiburg, and has won 15 full international caps for Turkey.

His agent, Mustafa Dogru, has confirmed on Twitter that they are in negotiations with Leicester over a deal, but he stressed there is no agreement yet.

Filip Benkovic is in Leicester undergoing his medical - Sky sources

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands Croatia under-21 defender Benkovic is in Leicester today discussing personal terms and is expected to undergo a medical later on Wednesday.

It is understood that neither of the defenders are considered a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

Leicester maintain their position that Maguire is not for sale, despite persistent interest from Manchester United. Benkovic is likely to be included initially in Leicester's Development Squad.

Sky Sports News understands Leicester were looking to strengthen their defensive options before Manchester United's interest in Maguire was made public.