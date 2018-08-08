Islam Slimani wanted by Sporting Lisbon, Fenerbahce and Besiktas

Islam Slimani spent part of last season on loan at Newcastle

Sporting Lisbon, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are in talks to sign Leicester striker Islam Slimani, according to Sky sources.

Slimani became Leicester's record signing when the Foxes paid Sporting Lisbon £28m for him two years ago.

However, the 30-year-old has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at the King Power Stadium and was sent on loan to Newcastle during the second half of last season.

The Algeria international made just four appearances for the Magpies and failed to score during his brief spell at St James' Park.

Sky sources understand Sporting Lisbon made an enquiry to take Slimani on loan earlier this summer, but it is believed the Foxes would prefer a permanent deal for the striker.

Leicester boss Claude Puel has already allowed striker Ahmed Musa to leave for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, while Riyad Mahrez was sold to Manchester City for £60m last month.

