Leicester striker Islam Slimani targeted for loan deal by former club Sporting Lisbon
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 21/07/18 4:01pm
Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry to take Leicester City striker Islam Slimani on loan, according to Sky sources.
However, the Foxes are believed to prefer a permanent deal, and are understood to have set an asking price of around £18m.
Slimani joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon two years ago for a club-record fee of £29m.
He has scored 13 goals in 46 games for the Premier League side, but has struggled for game-time at the King Power Stadium since Claude Puel took charge.
As a result, Slimani moved to Newcastle United on loan for the second-half of last season, but injury restricted him to just four appearances for Rafa Benitez's side.
Sporting have endured a turbulent summer, with several first-team players cancelling their contracts with the club after they were attacked by supporters at the training ground.
