Leicester striker Islam Slimani targeted for loan deal by former club Sporting Lisbon

Islam Slimani could be set for a return to the Estadio Jose Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry to take Leicester City striker Islam Slimani on loan, according to Sky sources.

However, the Foxes are believed to prefer a permanent deal, and are understood to have set an asking price of around £18m.

Slimani joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon two years ago for a club-record fee of £29m.

He has scored 13 goals in 46 games for the Premier League side, but has struggled for game-time at the King Power Stadium since Claude Puel took charge.

As a result, Slimani moved to Newcastle United on loan for the second-half of last season, but injury restricted him to just four appearances for Rafa Benitez's side.

Sporting have endured a turbulent summer, with several first-team players cancelling their contracts with the club after they were attacked by supporters at the training ground.