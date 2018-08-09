England forward Jamie Vardy signs new deal with Leicester City

Jamie Vardy signs a new contract at Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has signed a new four-year contract with Leicester City that takes him up to 2022.

The new deal will keep Vardy at the King Power Stadium until he is 35 years old and Sky sources understand it will make him the highest-paid player in Leicester City's history.

His previous contract, signed in 2016 after Leicester won the Premier League title, still had two years left to run.

Speaking to LCFC.com, Vardy said: "Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this club and it's a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player.

"The journey that me, the team and the club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it's an exciting time for Leicester City and I'm delighted to be part of it."

Vardy has made 233 appearances for Leicester, scoring 88 goals, which is the 10th-highest total in club history.

His new deal caps a happy Deadline Day for Leicester fans, who saw their club sign defenders Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb for £13m and Caglar Soyuncu from Freiburg for £19m, while also successfully rebuffing interest from Manchester United in England international Harry Maguire.

The club are also close to agreeing a deal for striker Islam Slimani to go on a season-long loan to Fenerbahce.