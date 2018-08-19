Wilfred Ndidi signs new six-year Leicester deal to commit future to the club

Wilfred Ndidi has committed his future to Leicester City after signing a new six-year contract with the club.

Ndidi has played 63 times for the Foxes since joining from Belgian side Genk in a £14m deal in January 2017, scoring four goals in the process.

The 21-year-old, Leicester's Young Player of the Year in each of the last two campaigns, also featured for Nigeria in this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Ndidi has played in every minute of their two Premier League matches so far this season - the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United and Saturday's 2-0 victory at home to Wolves - and he has now been rewarded with a long-term deal.

"I'm very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City," Ndidi told the club's official website. "I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I'm thrilled to be here for six more years.

"Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments."

The club themselves were also pleased that Ndidi will be remaining at the King Power Stadium.

"Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm that Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new contract, keeping him at King Power Stadium until June 2024," the club said in a statement.

"In the 18 months since his arrival from Belgian side Genk, the 21-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League's most exciting talents as well as a key member of Leicester City's first team squad."