Hull make loan bid for Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick

Tommy Elphick is attracting interest from Hull and QPR

Hull have made an offer to take Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick on a season-long loan.

They join Queens Park Rangers in moving for the former Bournemouth centre-back.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that QPR had made an offer.

It is understood Aston Villa are willing to let Elphick leave but will let the player decide.

A number of other clubs are monitoring the situation.

Elphick won the Championship title as Bournemouth captain in 2015 but has made just 31 appearances for Villa since joining in 2016.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Reading, making four appearances.