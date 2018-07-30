Swansea agree deal for Manchester City's Bersant Celina

Bersant Celina spent last season on loan at Ipswich

Swansea have agreed a £3m deal rising to £4m to sign Manchester City youngster Bersant Celina, Sky Sports News understands.

SSN reported earlier in the window that the Swans were trying to sign the attacker after his impressive stint on loan in the Championship with Ipswich last season.

The 21-year-old Kosovo international, who has made four first-team appearances for City, scored seven league goals in 35 appearances with the Tractor Boys.

He memorably had to fish his shirt back out of the crowd last October after throwing it to his supporters in celebration at scoring a late winner at Burton.

Meanwhile, talks continue over the transfer of Swansea defender Alfie Mawson to Fulham, with discussions at an advanced stage over a deal expected to be worth a total of £20million.

Kyle Naughton, Pablo Hernandez and Jordan Ayew also face uncertain futures at the Swans with less than two weeks left of the transfer window.