Swansea sign Barrie McKay from Nottingham Forest

Swansea City have signed attacking midfielder Barrie McKay from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, and could make his debut against Sheffield United this weekend.

After sealing his move, McKay said: "It's great to be here. It is a new project for me and I am really looking forward to it.

"Swansea is a massive club. It was obviously a disappointment for them to be relegated and I want to help the club get back to where they should be.

"The Championship is a hard league - anyone can beat anyone - but there is no reason why we cannot do well.

"Coming here gives me a different opportunity and a chance to play. I have watched a lot of clips of Swansea - I have done my research.

"I've met the manager and spoken to him. He gives a lot of confidence to his players and the way he wants to play suits my game."

McKay becomes new Swansea manager Graham Potter's fifth summer signing as he reshapes his squad after replacing Carlos Carvalhal.

