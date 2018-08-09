Rangers defender Declan John joins Swansea

Declan John is joining Swansea

Swansea have signed Rangers left-back Declan John on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Deadline Day.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that the Swans were interested in signing the 23-year-old, who is yet to feature for Steven Gerrard's side outside of pre-season friendlies.

John will now return to Wales on a permanent deal, after coming through the ranks at Cardiff City.

He joined Rangers on loan last summer but that deal was made permanent in December and he went on to make 31 appearances.

But, John has fallen out of favour at Ibrox this season, with Gerrard favouring former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan.

Meanwhile, Swansea defender Federico Fernandez is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle, but a fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs.