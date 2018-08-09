Federico Fernandez set for Newcastle medical ahead of move from Swansea

Federico Fernandez is heading to Newcastle ahead of a potential move from Swansea

Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle but a fee has yet to be agreed, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the two clubs are discussing a fee in the region of £6m.

Manager Rafa Benitez has made no secret of his desire to add to his squad before Deadline Day passes and has made a late move for Fernandez as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

The Swans' assistant manager Billy Reid told a press conference: "Fede has been here throughout pre-season and was excellent on Saturday, but he's a player who sees his future elsewhere.

"It's not settled yet, but it looks like he will go to Newcastle."

Earlier in the window, Newcastle brought in Swiss defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna, but Benitez is keen to sign the Argentina international to compete with Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark.

Newcastle's move for defender Marlon Santos is off

Fernandez made 34 appearances in all competitions last season, as the Swans were relegated from the Premier League.

Newcastle had been linked with Barcelona's Marlon Santos, but Sky Sports News understands that move has fallen through.