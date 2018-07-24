Diego Rico joins Bournemouth from Leganes for £10.7m

Diego Rico has penned a four-year deal with Bournemouth

Bournemouth have completed the £10.7m signing of Spanish left-back Diego Rico from La Liga side Leganes.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday night that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed,

Rico came through his medical with the club on Tuesday and has now signed a four-year deal with Eddie Howe's side.

Borussia Dortmund made a late bid to sign the full-back, offering better financial terms, but Rico's preference was to move to the Premier League.

"I'm very happy to be here and would like to thank everyone at AFC Bournemouth for making me feel so welcome," he said.

"This is a new step for me in my career and, from my heart, I can say I am truly excited to be here and looking forward to the future.

"I have heard so much about the manager. I learned he is very professional and has a great philosophy on football, and I can see that is true from the short time I have met him so far."

The 25-year-old played 33 times for Leganes last season and was sent off in his final game of the campaign, a 3-2 victory at home to Real Betis.

Sky Sports News also understands Bournemouth remain in talks with Levante over the signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Discussions over a £17m deal have been positive, though there is still some work to do as the 23-year-old would require a work permit.