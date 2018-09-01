Eddie Howe rues missed chances in Bournemouth defeat at Chelsea

1:41 Eddie Howe reflects on Bournemouth's defeat at Chelsea Eddie Howe reflects on Bournemouth's defeat at Chelsea

Eddie Howe was left to reflect on a missed opportunity for Bournemouth as they lost 2-0 at Chelsea on Saturday.

The Cherries were well organised defensively at Stamford Bridge and had two great chances to score with the game goalless, but Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake both shot over the bar from close range.

Pedro then scored with a deflected effort to put the hosts ahead in the 72nd minute before Eden Hazard rounded off the win.

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

"We had good opportunities," Howe told Sky Sports. "We knew today was probably going to be a counter-attack day and set plays, and it turned out that way.

"It was a good chance for Callum and Nathan's one is a big moment in the game because you are trying to take the lead and make it difficult for Chelsea. We did that without taking the lead.

"You are just hoping you are able to limit their opportunities and we did that. Asmir [Begovic] wasn't overly worked and we were chasing the game right until the end. Although we are disappointed I think it was a decent performance."

The defeat is Bournemouth's first of the campaign after two wins and a draw to start the Premier League season.

"For long spells we were right in it and defended really well," added Howe. "We knew Chelsea would have some pressure and we knew we have to withstand it. We did that, a lot of blocks, really good defensive play and we had the best chances until their goals.

"It was a cruel deflection off Steve Cook and they are the fine margins we were on the wrong end of."

Howe was also impressed with summer signings Jefferson Lerma and Sergio Rico, both of whom made their first Premier League starts.

"They did well. It was a difficult match for them in the sense we didn't have a lot of the ball but you saw Jefferson's best qualities and I thought he defended well for the team and made a number of blocks.

"Diego you would normally see getting forward more, but we were forced back at times."