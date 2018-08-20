St Mirren in talks with Rangers over a season-long loan move for Lee Hodson

St Mirren are in talks with Rangers over a season-long loan move for full-back Lee Hodson, according to Sky sources.

The Northern Ireland international has not made a competitive appearance for Steven Gerrard's side this season.

Hodson, who can play on the right or left-hand side of defence, has seen opportunities limited since the summer signings of Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic.

Rangers defender Lee Hodson in training

No deal is expected to be completed on Monday, but Hodson could sign in time to play against Livingston on Saturday.

The 26-year-old moved to Ibrox in 2016 under former boss Mark Warburton and made 27 appearances for the club over the past two seasons.

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs

He played just nine times for Rangers last year, however, with his most recent appearance for the club coming in their 5-5 draw with Hibernian on the final day of last season.

He was a member of Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 squad and played in this summer's friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.