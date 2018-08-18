Scottish League Cup: Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell all progress

Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven (L) celebrates his second goal with Graeme Shinnie.

Aberdeen blew away St Mirren as they progressed to the third round of the Scottish League Cup thanks to a superb 4-0 win.

Despite losing the influential Niall McGinn to injury in the warm-up, first-half goals from Gary Mackay-Steven, Graeme Shinnie and Stevie May had them on easy street.

Mackay-Steven added a fourth from the penalty spot early in the second half, and in truth the Dons could have scored as many as they wanted.

Lewis Ferguson set up the first, cutting a ball across the box for Mackay-Steven to volley into the ground and high into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

The second was not long in following, and Mackay-Steven again had a big part to play. He was the provider this time, crossing for Shinnie to bullet a header into the top corner of the net from three yards.

And it was 3-0 after 26 minutes. Craig Samson's poor pass was intercepted by the alert Scott Wright, who went past the goalkeeper before unselfishly squaring for May to fire home his first goal of the season.

Hayden Coulson was the man who gave away the penalty after 10 minutes of the second half, from which the Dons scored again. It was Mackay-Steven he tripped, and Mackay-Steven who found the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Olly Lee was the Hearts hero as his late goal earned a 1-0 win over Dunfermline.

Dunfermline struck the post with an early shot from Faissal El Bakhtaoui and found Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal impossible to beat in a frantic cup tie.

In the end, it was Lee's low strike 11 minutes from time that gave Hearts the victory.

St Johnstone needed extra time to book their place in the last eight after a 4-2 win at Queen of the South.

Tony Watt's double, Drey Wright and Callum Hendry's goals cancelled out Lyndon Dykes and Stephen Dobbie's strikes as Saints progressed.

Danny Johnson netted the only goal as cup specialists Motherwell kick-started their season with a 1-0 win at Livingston.

The goal came when Johnson swept home from 12 yards after Curtis Main's cutback and Motherwell have now won 15 cup ties in 13 months.

Lawrence Shankland hit a double as Ayr dumped nine-man Dundee out of the Scottish League Cup at Dens Park.

Michael Moffat's late strike made it 3-0 to the Ladbrokes Championship side on a miserable day for the hosts, who have now lost three games in a row.

Sofien Moussa and Genseric Kusunga were both ordered off for the lacklustre Premiership side towards the end as Ayr sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

Shankland struck in 51 and 86 minutes before Moffat's 89th-minute clincher and the Dark Blues' misery was compounded with Mousa's 77th-minute ordering off before team-mate Kusunga received his marching orders in injury-time.