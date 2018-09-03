Leigh Griffiths hopes for 'nice, long' Celtic contract

0:32 Leigh Griffiths scored his 100th goal for Celtic against FK Suduva last Thursday Leigh Griffiths scored his 100th goal for Celtic against FK Suduva last Thursday

Leigh Griffiths is hoping for a "long" deal at Celtic as his contract talks reach their conclusion.

The Scotland international says it has not been easy to cope with the uncertainty but expected the deal to be done within the next few weeks.

"It's still ongoing, these things are never easy, but it's almost completed now and hopefully in the next couple of weeks it will be done and dusted," said Griffiths.

"It's been going on for a number of months now and these things aren't easy to deal with, so hopefully in a couple of weeks it will be done.

"I'm not very sure about the length of the contract. That's something my representatives in the club will deal with and hopefully it's a nice, long contract."

Scotland vs Belgium Live on

Griffiths was speaking ahead of Scotland's friendly against Belgium at Hampden Park on Friday, live on Sky Sports Football.

The 28-year-old, who signed for Celtic in January 2015 from Wolves, scored his 100th Celtic goal against Lithuanian side FK Suduva in a 3-0 win to send Brendan Rodgers' side through to the Europa League group stages.