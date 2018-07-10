Umar Sadiq close to signing for Steven Gerrard's Rangers on loan

Umar Sadiq arrived in Edinburgh on Monday night

Umar Sadiq landed in Edinburgh late on Monday night to finalise his loan move to Rangers.

The 21-year-old Roma striker, on loan at NAC Breda last season, had hinted he was on his way to Scotland when he posted a picture of his passport and boarding pass on Instagram but with the destination blanked out.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a keen admirer of the forward and told fans to "watch this space" regarding a move over the weekend.

Sadiq joined the Serie A club in the summer of 2015 and scored twice in six appearances in his first season.

He's had three loan spells at Bologna, Torino and most recently at Eredivisie team NAC Breda where he scored five goals in 12 appearances.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard has already signed seven players since taking over in June.

Defensive arrivals Allan McGregor, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson all played in the 6-0 win over Bury at Ibrox on Friday night, while Scott Arfield - Gerrard's first signing at the club - was on the scoresheet twice.

Rangers begin their Europa League qualifying campaign on Thursday evening at home to Macedonian side FK Shkupi.