Steven Gerrard tells Rangers fans to 'watch this space' when asked about Roma striker Umar Sadiq

Steven Gerrard is a fan of Roma's Umar Sadiq

Steven Gerrard expects Rangers to further strengthen their squad this summer and remains hopeful a deal to sign Roma striker Umar Sadiq can be completed.

The new Gers boss has already made seven signings since taking over in June but is still keen to bolster his options.

Defensive arrivals Allan McGregor, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson all played in the 6-0 win over Bury at Ibrox on Friday night, while Scott Arfield was on the scoresheet twice.

Gerrard is keen to add Sadiq to bolster his attacking options, and he hinted there could be movement on a deal in the near future.

"At the moment he is still a Roma player but it has been well documented that I am a fan, but it's just a case of watch this space," he said.

On the prospect of further movement, he added: "It is difficult to say whether it will be done before the first leg [of Europa League qualifying on Thursday], but we will be doing more business."

Could Wes Foderingham be leaving Rangers?

Meanwhile, Gerrard has admitted one of Wes Foderingham or Jak Alnwick are likely to leave Rangers this summer.

The arrival of McGregor and the continued development of Robby McCrorie means it is going to be very difficult for Gerrard to keep all of his goalkeeping options happy this season.

Gerrard explained: "I don't have a number one or number two or three, I have three excellent goalkeepers with decent experience.

"I thought it was very decent to get Robbie a feel of the atmosphere because he's got a bright future.

"I have three fantastic goalkeepers but somewhere down the line one of them is not going to be happy, and there is nothing I can do about that.

"At some point one of them won't be around because three top goalies don't go and I will have to make a difficult decision."