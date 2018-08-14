Steven Gerrard hopeful on Ryan Jack, Lassana Coulibaly and Scott Arfield fitness

Ryan Jack in action for Rangers against Aberdeen

Steven Gerrard is hopeful Ryan Jack, Lassana Coulibaly and Scott Arfield will be fit for their key Europa League game against Maribor on Thursday.

Rangers go into the second leg of their third-round qualifier in Slovenia leading 3-1.

Jack missed the home-leg with concussion but trained on Tuesday and Gerrard is confident he will be fit.

He said: "Ryan is back in full training, so assuming he gets through today and tomorrow he will be available for selection."

Coulibaly scored as Rangers beat Maribor 3-1 in the first leg

Gerrard confirmed he will also make a late decision to see if Lassana will feature saying: "He has posted some very big numbers in the last couple of games.

"In terms of distances and high speed so I think it is just his body letting him know that he might need a little bit of a break at some point.

"It is a big game Thursday and we will have to wait and see what he is like in the next 48 hours before we make a decision on him."

Arfield sat out Sunday's league game at Ibrox and Gerrard confirmed it was merely a precaution to protect the 29-year-old.

Scott Arfield was the first player Gerrard signed at Rangers

"Scott was just rested at the weekend, he had two or three weeks out with his knee and then he came back and played two full games, one of them was with ten men against Aberdeen."