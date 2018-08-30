Rangers agree loan for Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest

0:34 Steven Gerrard heaped praise on Joe Worrall earlier this week Steven Gerrard heaped praise on Joe Worrall earlier this week

Rangers have agreed in principle a season-long loan deal for Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall, according to Sky sources.

The centre-back looks set to head to Glasgow for a medical before signing ahead of Friday's midnight deadline in Scotland, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old would then be available for selection for Sunday's Old Firm game, live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Worrall has been a regular for England's U21 side and is set to feature as they resume their European Championship qualifying campaign against the Netherlands at the start of September.

Having impressed during his 35 appearances for Forest last season, the 21-year-old is attracting interest from both England and Scotland.

Earlier this week, Rangers boss Gerrard described Worrall as a "fantastic player", adding: "I've followed him for many years with England; really good player."

Meanwhile, the transfer of Albanian winger Eros Grezda is still to be finalised, but Rangers do not anticipate any issues with that deal being completed before Friday evening. Grezda requires a work permit so wouldn't be available to face Celtic.