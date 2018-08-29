Steven Gerrard says Rangers close to Eros Grezda signing

Eros Grezda is having a medical with Rangers

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Rangers are close to completing the £2m signing of Osijek winger Eros Grezda.

The 23-year-old's signing will come too late for him to feature against Russian side Ufa in Thursday's Europa League match, but Gerrard is excited about the Albanian's impending arrival.

Speaking ahead of the second leg of the play-off tie with Rangers 1-0 up from the first match, Gerrard said: "Grezda is currently having a medical and I don't want to say too much until it's over the line.

"But he is an excellent player and the fans will love him because he can contribute in the final third.

"He's really quick, very direct and he comes in with international experience.

"According to Borna Barisic and Nikola Katic he was by a mile Osijek's best player last season.

"He is a very dangerous player and - while you never want to see anyone injured - we are thankful he wasn't available to play against us in the earlier round.

"All going well, hopefully he'll be a big player for us moving forward."

Rangers have already signed Borna Barisic from Osijek

The 23-year-old has six caps for Albania, and would be a direct replacement for Jamie Murphy, who has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained against Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup.

If the deal goes through, Grezda would be Rangers' second signing from Osijek, after his former team-mate Borna Barisic joined Steven Gerrard's side earlier this month.

Rangers knocked Osijek out in the second round of Europa League qualifying but Grezda did not play in either leg of the tie due to injury.