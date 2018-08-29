Rangers boss Steven Gerrard targets 'crucial' Europa League victory

Steven Gerrard is targeting the lucrative Europa League group stages

Steven Gerrard has described advancing to the group stages of the Europa League as “crucial for everyone connected to Rangers”.

The Light Blues take a 1-0 lead to Russia on Thursday where they will play the second leg of their Europa League qualifying play-off against FC Ufa.

Rangers have already come through seven matches unbeaten in the qualifying process but Gerrard is urging his players to have one final push to ensure they advance into the money-spinning and prestigious section of the competition.

"The prospect of facing so many big clubs in the group stage is the carrot and that's what we've presented to the players," Gerrard told the Daily Record.

"When I spoke to a lot of the guys I've brought in, European football is what they wanted and that is the stage they desire for their own individual careers.

"We all know how important it is for the club financially, so it is crucial for everyone connected to Rangers and we need to show that in our performance against Ufa.

"Qualification for the group stage of the Europa League was just part of the chat when I first discussed the job with the board.

"It was one of the challenges that the board set myself and the players and we hope we can deliver for them."

Rangers' latest adventure in Europe is followed by the Old Firm match with Celtic on Sunday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football at 11am and Sky Sports Main Event at midday.