FC Ufa v Rangers preview: Steven Gerrard wants Gers to overcome 'challenges' to qualify

Rangers are aiming to qualify for the Europa League group stages

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to overcome the "challenges" of playing FC Ufa in Russia to qualify for the group stages of the Europa League.

The Gers hold a 1-0 advantage from their first leg tie at Ibrox last Thursday, with Connor Goldson netting the only goal of the game.

Rangers will now travel to the Neftyanik Stadium for the second leg this week, although Gerrard has warned his players they will issues they have to deal with.

Rangers edge Ufa in first leg

"There are challenges facing us in Ufa - the time difference, the travel, the environment, a plastic pitch," he told the Daily Record. "Ultimately, however, the players are 90 minutes away from achieving something really big.

"What they have done so far they have done very well and we don't want to get so close and then not get what we have put so much work and effort into.

"The players need to go and put in a good performance and hopefully rewards themselves because they deserve it. They are still one step away so it is such a huge game for us."

Connor Goldson scored the only goal of the game last week

FC Ufa boss Sergei Tomarov also admits that the second-leg showdown at the Neftyanik Stadium is the biggest game in the club's short history.

"I can say for a fact this is the most important game in our history because we've gone in seven years from the third tier of Russian football to the Premier League," he said. "Now we're in the Europa League and within touching distance of the group stage.

"Who knows, maybe next time it will be the Champions League, so we go step by step. Qualification is the most important stage for us at this period in our history."

Rangers hold the advantage from the first leg at Ibrox

Team news

Lassana Coulibaly is unlikely to feature for Rangers, with manager Gerrard saying: "Doubtful, very doubtful. It is a thigh injury but it has come with a bit more complications than we first originally thought."

However, he has no new injury worries for the trip to Russia, and Ross McCrorie is available after his domestic suspension.