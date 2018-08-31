Dynamo Kiev could test Rangers with Alfredo Morelos bid

Alfredo Morelos was sent off in Rangers' Europa League tie on Thursday

Dynamo Kiev are in a race against time to test Rangers' resolve with a £7m bid for star striker Alfredo Morelos.

Sky Sports news understands the Ukrainian champions, along with Bordeaux, are keen to land the Colombian striker before their window closes on Friday night.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is desperate to keep hold of Morelos and are hoping to conclude negotiations on a new £30,000-a-week contract.

Morelos, who has scored six goals this season, was one of two Rangers players sent-off as they reached the Europa League group stage with a 2-1 aggregate win against FC Ufa.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Bordeaux were in talks over a deal for Morelos and saw an initial £3.75m bid rejected.

After he was called up to the Colombia squad to the first time last week, Gerrard said: "I'm delighted for him.

"Yes, there has been progress with regards a new contract, we'll have to wait and see how that pan out. But he is in talks, it's on-going. We're hoping there is some good news to report soon."