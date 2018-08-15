Bordeaux in talks for Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and see initial £3.75m bid rejected

Bordeaux are in negotiations with Rangers over Alfredo Morelos, having had an initial bid in excess of £3.75m rejected, sources in France have told Sky Sports News.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard turned down a bid from Fenerbache for the Colombian centre forward last month, reportedly in the region of £2.6m.

The 22-year-old Morelos signed from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017 for £1.5m and has scored twice in the Europa League qualifiers and once in the Scottish Premiership so far this campaign.

The 22-year-old was a hit for he Gers last season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions but his discipline on the pitch has often been questionable.

Morelos picked up 13 yellow cards for Rangers last season in 43 appearances and he was sent off only 12 minutes into the Blues' first game of the league season last week.

Morelos is a former Colombia U20 international who began his career at Independiente Medellin before moving to Finland in 2016.