Steven Gerrard wishes he was playing in Old Firm derby
By Alice Piper
Last Updated: 31/08/18 3:22pm
Steven Gerrard says he is relishing taking his Rangers side to Celtic for the first time, as he revealed his "wish" to be playing in the Old Firm derby.
Rangers travel to Celtic Park on Sunday, live on Sky, with a win and two draws from their opening three league games under their new manager.
An impressive start to Gerrard's managerial career sees Rangers enter the clash on the back of securing qualification to the Europa League group stage for the first time in eight years, and the former England captain says his players are in confident mood ahead of Sunday's trip.
"It's a big game on Sunday against a tough team so we have to recover and prepare well. We are going there confident," he said.
"We have players in the squad with experience playing in front of a big crowd but we are aware of the challenge of playing away from home.
"This is a big game for me of course, I can't compare it to playing but I wish I was on Sunday. These are the games you want to be part of.
"We know Celtic will come out the blocks quick to try and get the crowd going. We have to be ready from the first whistle."
Away from the league, the Gers face tough trips to Russia and Spain in this season's Europa League.
Drawn in Group G, they will meet Villarreal, Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow.
"I'm excited by the draw, a lot of big names and a great reward for the hard work of the players." Gerrard said.
"We feel like we are building something special here, these are the sort of games we want to be a part of and it will be fantastic for the supporters and the squad."
