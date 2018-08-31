Steven Gerrard wishes he was playing in Old Firm derby

Steven Gerrard takes Rangers to Celtic this weekend, in the first Old Firm derby of the season

Steven Gerrard says he is relishing taking his Rangers side to Celtic for the first time, as he revealed his "wish" to be playing in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers travel to Celtic Park on Sunday, live on Sky, with a win and two draws from their opening three league games under their new manager.

An impressive start to Gerrard's managerial career sees Rangers enter the clash on the back of securing qualification to the Europa League group stage for the first time in eight years, and the former England captain says his players are in confident mood ahead of Sunday's trip.

"It's a big game on Sunday against a tough team so we have to recover and prepare well. We are going there confident," he said.

"We have players in the squad with experience playing in front of a big crowd but we are aware of the challenge of playing away from home.

Rangers suffered two heavy defeats to Celtic last season, losing 5-0 in the league and 4-0 in the Scottish Cup

"This is a big game for me of course, I can't compare it to playing but I wish I was on Sunday. These are the games you want to be part of.

"We know Celtic will come out the blocks quick to try and get the crowd going. We have to be ready from the first whistle."

Away from the league, the Gers face tough trips to Russia and Spain in this season's Europa League.

Drawn in Group G, they will meet Villarreal, Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow.

Nine-man Rangers progressed to the Europa League group stage after beating FC Ufa 2-1 on aggregate

"I'm excited by the draw, a lot of big names and a great reward for the hard work of the players." Gerrard said.

"We feel like we are building something special here, these are the sort of games we want to be a part of and it will be fantastic for the supporters and the squad."