Rangers sign Albania winger Eros Grezda from Osijek

Rangers have completed the signing of Albania winger Eros Grezda from Osijek.

The 23-year-old winger has signed a four-year contract with the Scottish club and becomes Steven Gerrard's 14th signing of the transfer window.

Gerrard is expecting Grezda, who started his career in Slovenia before moving to Croatia, to excite the Ibrox faithful.

"He is an excellent player and the fans will love him because he can contribute in the final third," Gerrard said.

Eros Grezda has made six appearances for Albania

"He's really quick, very direct and he comes in with international experience."

Rangers faced Osijek in the qualifying stages of the Europa League earlier this month but Grezda wasn't able to play due to injury.

There are familiar faces at Ibrox for the winger, with fellow former Osijek player Borna Barisic having joined earlier in August and Croatian defender Nikola Katic.

"According to Borna and Nikola Katic he was by a mile Osijek's best player last season," Gerrard continued.

"He is a very dangerous player and while you never want to see anyone injured, we are thankful he wasn't available to play against us."

"All going well, hopefully he'll be a big player for us moving forward."

Grezda is Rangers' second signing of deadline day after centre-back Joe Worrall joined on loan from Nottingham Forest on Friday morning.

Rangers are unbeaten in 12 matches under Gerrard, but face perhaps their biggest challenge so far in the first Old Firm derby of the season against Celtic on Sunday.